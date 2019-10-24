Tanzania: Govt Committed to Support Industrial Sector-Minister

MINISTER for Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa has expressed the government commitment in creating favourable environment for the growth of industrial sector.

The minister expressed the commitment during the launching of Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL)'s new look corporate identity that represents the company's transformative journey since its inception in 1996.

In his remarks Mr Bashungwa said among the efforts being made by the government, include the ongoing policy reforms geared towards eliminating red tape in public institutions that are considered barriers to trade.

The minister, who also commended SBL for growing strong despite operating in a competitive market, investors in the industrial should have nothing to worry about as everything is being done to support them.

He said support on investors in the industrial sector is vital as they are the ones who contribute to providing reliable market for cereal crops such as maize, millet and wheat and barley as raw material.

"We want our farmers to produce more commercial crops like maize, millet, and others as raw materials for industrial use, including the brewing process," he said.

He added: "the brewing process requires tonnes of crops including barley for the breweries to make profit. This, in itself, is an important opportunity to farmers in the country."

Mr Bashungwa, who was accompanied by members from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment, hailed SBL for its contribution to the country's economic growth as, like other industries, it has been creating job opportunities for Tanzanians, paying tax to the government and supporting farmers.

"It is the right time for Serengeti to tell the government on the quantity of raw material the company needs to maximize profit, we need to know the capacities of raw material that you need," he said.

He added: "If it is barley, wheat or maize, then tell us what you need. We, as the government with your support, will find a way to coordinate farmers so that they meet your demands."

SBL Board Chairman, John Ulanga, said the new SBL logo reflects the company's new growth ambition, which he noted has seen the brewer recently invest 14 million pounds to expand its operations.

This investment, he said, "will foster creation of more jobs, increase SBL's tax contribution to the government and ultimately cement the company's position as a major player and partner in nation building."

In his remarks, SBL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti said the new logo underpins the brewer's unique identity and the strides the company has made over the years (since its inception in 1996) from owning a single small brewery based in Dar es Salaam to the giant company it is today.