Tanzania: 800 Tonnes of Plastic Bottles Collected in Recycling Contest

THE Coca-Cola Company has been rewarded winners of the 2019 COPA Coca-Cola Recycle and Win competition in which over 800 tonnes of plastic bottles were collected.

"This has been an opportunity for them to learn more about the environmental benefits of recycling and inspire others to take similar actions," said Jaynt Vekaria, Regional Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Kwanza.

He added that Coca-Cola as a system will continue to introduce more of similar campaigns in years to come. This will go a long way to ensure that the teens grow to be responsible members of the community.

At least 1,030 schools participated in this year's campaign and collected an impressive 880,835 kilograms of recyclable water bottles technically known as polyethylene terephthalat (PET).

Kihesa Secondary School from Iringa Region emerged the overall winner of the competition having collected 52,126 kilogrammes of PET.

As a result, Coca-Cola will refurbish the School's football pitch which will have a standardized playing ground, goal posts, nets, scoreboard, and students supplied with soccer bibs.

Lyoto Secondary School from Mbeya region emerged second with 36,823 kilogrammes and Mlabani Secondary School from Morogoro region was third with 32,751 kilogrammes.

Other notable schools are Iyunga Secondary School from Mbeya region with 28,183 kilogrammes, Mwakakati Secondary School from Songwe with 18,940 kilogrammes and Misima Secondary School from Tanga with 17,411 kilograms.

Others are Mbarali Secondary School from Mbeya with 14,542 kilograms, Lyamungo Secondary School from Kilimanjaro with 11,800 kilogrammes, Lumemo Secondary School from Morogoro with 10,959 kilogrammes and Handeni Secondary School from Tanga with 9,922 kilogrammes.

Winners in the second and the third category were awarded Photocopy machines, Projectors, Laptops, Desktop computers, Tablets, Watches, Jerseys and balls.

The COPA Coca-Cola Plastic recycling initiative was going concurrently with neighbors Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

As a company, Coca-Cola recognizes the importance of building habit, especially amongst the younger ones and believes that starting the journey with them in their teen days, would grow them into environmentally aware individuals.

The introduction of the recycling initiative is a bid to strengthen the fight against waste pollution in the country.

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners are working to spearhead initiatives to collect and recycle PET bottles and packaging.

The partnerships will create a favorable environment for the investment of additional capital in the PET sector in both production and recycling.