Mozambique: 50 Million Meticais Allegedly Stolen From Lam

24 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Three former officials of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), detained earlier this week on the orders of the Maputo City Court, may have diverted 50 million meticais (about 806,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) from the coffers of the state-owned airline, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The three detained are the former chairperson of the LAM Executive Council, Antonio Pinto, the former financial director of the company, Helder Fumo, and the manager of "Indico", LAM's in-flight magazine, Sheila Temporario.

The three are accused of making undue payments to the company Executive Mozambique, which was responsible for the design of "Indico".

According to the charge sheet drawn up by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC), and accepted by the City Court, the payments were made under a contract with Executive Mozambique for the production of audio-visual material, but without checking to see whether this company had really done the job.

The sum allegedly diverted in this business was around 50 million meticais.

