Mozambique: Police Vehicle Attacked in Sofala

Maputo — The general command of the Mozambican police has confirmed that unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in the central province of Sofala on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane, in the ensuing shoot out one of the four policemen in the vehicle was shot dead. He was a member of the UIR (Rapid Intervention Unit - the Mozambican riot police), based in Beira.

The attack took place on the main north-south highway (ENI) in the Txiriro area, in Gorongosa district, near the Pungue river.

According to sources cited in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", the gunmen fired first against the driver and then on the vehicle which caught fire. These sources say that the shooting lasted for three hours and the police captured some of the attackers.

Mudumane blamed the attack on the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" - a breakaway from the opposition party Renamo, which has denounced Renamo leader Ossufo Momade as "a traitor", and has rejected the peace agreement he signed with President Filipe Nyusi on 6 August.

The police had denied that earlier attacks in the same region had anything to do with the Military Junta, but now they have changed their tune.