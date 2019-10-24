Mozambique: Additional World Bank Support for Cyclone Victims

Maputo — The World Bank on Wednesday approved a grant of 35 million US dollars from the institution's Crisis Response Window as additional funding to boost the Mozambican government's safety net programmes to cope with the effects on people's livelihoods of the devastating cyclones Idai and Kenneth which hit the country in March and April.

A press release from the World Bank adds that this financing is accompanied by a ten million dollar grant from a Multidonor Trust Fund supported by the Dutch, Swedish and British governments.

The cyclones "have resulted in tremendous human suffering in rural and urban communities throughout Mozambique," said World Bank country director Mark Lundell. "This project will help the extremely poor households affected by these natural hazards by providing temporary income support while continuing the efforts of putting in place the building blocks of a social safety net system in the country".

"These extreme events pose serious threats to poverty reduction efforts and emphasize the need to strengthen social protection systems", noted Edmundo Murrugarra, World Bank Senior Social Protection Economist and responsible for the project.

The additional money will go towards direct cash transfers to vulnerable households in the cyclone-affected areas, says the release. The programme will support 115,000 additional households in 15 districts in Sofala, Manica and Cabo Delgado provinces.

The project, it adds, "supports beneficiaries through the provision of a timely, predictable and temporary source of income to avoid negative coping strategies".

The funds are part of an overall World Bank package of 700 million dollars for cyclone response in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The money comes from the International Development Association (IDA), the branch of the World Bank group which provide grants and soft loans to boost economic growth, reduce poverty and improve the quality of life in the world's poorest countries.