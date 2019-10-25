Southern Africa: South Africa's Aiports Company Impounds Air Zimbabwe Plane

The Air Zimbabwe Boeing which carried then president Robert Mugabe to Blantyre in 2010.

Cape Town — The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) has impounded an Air Zimbabwe aircraft, TimesLive reports.

A statement from Acsa says the airline was suspended from using South African airports "with effect from Tuesday 22 October 2019".

"As a cash client, Air Zimbabwe is required to settle on each Monday the amounts owing for landing fees, parking fees and the passenger service charge for its weekly flights, as well as an amount towards settling arrears on its account. Air Zimbabwe has not adhered to the cash basis terms for using airports owned by Airports Company South Africa," the statement says.

"The company informed Air Zimbabwe by letter on 18 October that it will not be allowed to depart from any of Airports Company South Africa’s nine airports and that the prohibition will remain in place until outstanding amounts are settled."

TimesLive says that Air Zimbabwe could not operate its Johannesburg-Harare flight on Wednesday. This this resulted in some passengers failing to travel while others were accommodated on other airlines.

The South African news website says that the aircraft is the airline’s only operational aircraft.

TimesLive quotes Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Tafadzwa Mazonde as saying that airline officials were engaging Acsa to release the aircraft.