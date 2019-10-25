Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Launches Digital Inclusion Drive

25 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

MTN Rwanda on Thursday announced the launch of its "We're Good Together" initiative, derived from the MTN Global Campaign that was launched earlier this month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This campaign aims to demonstrate how MTN has changed lives by improving digital access, driving financial inclusion, empowering and enabling SMEs, creating jobs and broad community development, among many others.

Speaking about MTN's role in Rwanda, MTN Rwanda CEO, Mitwa Ng'ambi said, "MTN believes in creating shared value that enables shared prosperity, but we can't do this on our own - we continue to seek out like-minded partners so that we can do good together. We see ourselves as a partner to the development of Rwanda, so whatever it is we do, we ensure it has a long-lasting impact in our society."

MTN seeks to tell its story that doing good business extends far beyond corporate social investment initiatives.

Although the company has made a significant contribution to accelerating digital inclusion, it is committed to doing more through partnership and collaboration.

Over the last 21 years, MTN Rwanda has built high-speed networks covering 3.8 million people, created jobs for over 31,000 people and through MTN Mobile Money connected 2.5 million people to the benefits of easy, cost-effective mobile financial services across the country.

"When you can cover 3.8 million people and plug them into the global village with a high-speed digital highway, you do more together. When you can put a bank in the pockets of 2.5 million people out of our subscriber base of over 5 million who could never bank before, you go further and make doing good a reality. What inspires us every day to do more is ultimately the unstoppable spirit of the people we serve," added Ng'ambi.

MTN Rwanda has also worked to use this extensive mobile reach and technology to enable access to education through its ICT-School Connect Projects with the goal of promoting and enabling digital teaching and learning.

This has been driven by the aim to empower students with the knowledge required to seize opportunities, improve their quality of life and realize their ambitions.

"We understand that the digital age has empowered and connected communities that are asking for impactful change. We are committed to and ideally placed to facilitate and drive that change through our products and services and value creation. This is at the heart of everything that MTN does so that we can be better together," Ng'ambi noted.

