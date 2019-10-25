Rwanda: Sugira Slapped With Two-Month Suspension, Pay Cut

25 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

ERNEST Sugira will miss at least eleven APR games in Rwanda Premier League after the club decided to slap him with a two-month suspension and a 30 per cent pay cut for what has been described as 'repetitive' indiscipline cases.

During the ban period, the 28-year striker has been instructed to train with the club's academy, with more serious punishments to follow if he fails to do so.

According to APR's letter addressed to the player, which this publication has a copy of, Sugira is faulted for breaching terms of his contract, noncompliance and disrespecting the coaching staff, and head coach Adil Erradi in particular, as well as his teammates.

#BREAKING: APR have slapped striker @JrSugira with a two-month suspension from the first team and a 30% pay cut.

During the ban period, he has been instructed to train with the club's academy. pic.twitter.com/RgD9oLCb83

-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 24, 2019

Sugira was omitted by Moroccan tactician Erradi from the 18-player squad that beat Marines 2-1 on match-day 4 of the 2019-20 topflight league season on Tuesday.

In a press conference last Saturday, Sugira confessed that he likes international football more than club football, insinuating that his dismal performance at APR is due to Erradi's poor coaching.

On the other hand, the club alleges that during the league opener between APR and AS Kigali on October 4, which ended in a goalless stalemate at Kigali Stadium, Sugira adamantly refused to listen to his coach's briefing and was instead 'more than once' seen talking to coaches of their opponent team.

After four-match rounds this term, APR are top of the table with ten points, leading second-placed Rayon Sports only by superior goal difference (6) compared to the latter's five.

While Sugira has only scored once in the league since rejoining APR two years ago, the former AS Kigali star has always been the national team's best centre-forward when fit.

He scored two goals as Rwanda cruised past Ethiopia with a 2-1 aggregate win to qualify for the African Nations Championships (AFCON) for a third consecutive time.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.