Rwanda: University of Kigali Students Win Fourth Moot Court Competition

Over 150 students from five law schools in Rwanda on Wednesday held the final session of the fourth annual moot court competition, at the Supreme Court in Kimihurura, Kigali.

A moot is an extracurricular activity in which law students take part in simulated court or arbitration proceedings.

The 4th edition of the moot court contest, backed by Rwanda Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), aimed at increasing awareness and interest in International Humanitarian Law in the country's academic circles.

The competition saw University of Kigali, represented by Mark Agaba, Sandrine Igihozo and Lyla Atete, emerge winners. For winning this national competition, they will represent Rwanda at next month's continental contest in Arusha, Tanzania.

A competititors from ULK makes a point during the the contest.

The competition attracted students from University of Rwanda, University of Lay Adventists of Kigali, INES-Ruhengeri, University of Kigali, and Kigali Independent University.

The battle was witnessed by prosecutor general Jean Bosco Mutangana, among other learned friends.

The two-day contest saw the students form teams each playing the role of prosecution and defence in a simulated war crimes trial.

According to the judges, competitors were rewarded marks in consideration of different aspects, including time management, style and language, presentation, co-ordination among council members, among other factors.

One of the winners, Igihozo Sandrine, a third year student at University of Kigali, who emerged as the best speaker, said she was looking forward to the next challenge in Arusha.

"We will give it our best, that's by applying the skills we've acquired from this competition and obviously do some research ahead of the continental contest," she said.

Mutangana told the students that they should never tire of broadening their knowledge in International Humanitarian War.

"As young students of law you should have all the reasons to increase public awareness about this critical subject," he said.

ICRC Head of Delegation, Francois Moreillo addresses the audience during the National Moot Competition in Kigali (Craish Bahizi)

Mutangana said the annual competition adds to the country's experience in dealing with matters of International Humanitarian Law.

Florida Kabasinga, the Managing Partner of Certa Law, urged the competitors to work harder and aspire to further increase their knowledge in international law.

She shared her experience from the time she was part of the team that won the continental version of the contest back in 2001, and tipped the winning team on how best to prepare for Arusha.

University of Rwanda emerged second with one of its law students, Isaac Rwapasika, scooping the overall best speaker award.