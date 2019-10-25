Kenya: Egyptian-American Coach Melis Medo Takes Charge of Struggling Wazito FC

24 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC has appointed Melis Medo as the new coach.

The Egyptian-American coach was unveiled by the glamour club on Thursday.

He replaces former Kenyan international Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi who were both sacked over the weekend following a string of poor results.

"I'm here to try and win the competitions we compete in. Everything we need is here and we have to play better and achieve good results," the new coach explained.

Medo makes a return to the Kenyan league after twice taking charge of relegated Mount Kenya United, and also enjoying a not so pleasant six-month stint at Sofapaka.

Wazito are placed 13th on the 18-team league standings and next face Posta Rangers in Machakos on Sunday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.