Tanzania: Majaliwa Wins Russian Investors to Tanzania

PLANS are underway to enhance the railway transport in major cities and revamp the old railway lines that connect the country's regions.

According to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the government is determined to improve the domestic railways especially in cities of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Dodoma, Arusha, Mbeya and Tanga.

Premier Majaliwa who is in Russia to represent President John Magufuli in the Russia-Africa Summit that commenced here yesterday was talking to Russian Railways Managing Director Alexander Misharin.

He invited the Russian company to invest in Tanzania's railway sector, thanks to its high expertise in the rail industry.

"You are warmly welcome to invest in Tanzania's railway sector owing to your high expertise in construction of new railways lines, renovation of ancient lines and manufacture of locomotives and coaches," Mr Majaliwa told the railway firm chief executive officer.

He argued that as the country executes mega railway projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and overhauling the northern railway, the Russian firm is invited for official talks with the respective ministry to see the possibilities of investing in the sector.

Premier Majaliwa said the Russian entry will help to realise the government plans to strengthen Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority, the central line and open up the northern railway that connects Dar es Salam to Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions.

He hinted that the government also plans constructing the new railway line in southern zone from Mtwara to Ruvuma, connecting Mtwara Port to the southern regions and neighbouring countries- Malawi and Zambia.

However, the premier reminded the business community in Tanzania to explore various opportunities available in the country through formation of joint ventures with foreign businesses.

He said the joint venture system will help the domestic companies to increase their income and safeguard national interests.

Mr Misharin assured the visiting prime minister that his company was ready to cooperate with Tanzania's business community in setting up joint venture firms to transfer technology and skills in the rail industry.

Earlier, the premier also held talks with BTP Company Directors- Alexsey Punkov and Ignat Dydyshkoa-who expressed readiness to invest in agriculture by bringing in various machines like tractors and road construction