Tanzania: JPM to China - We're Together

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday reassured China of Tanzania's intact policy on the East Asian economic giant, guaranteeing continued collaboration between the two friendly countries.

President Magufuli made the reassurance when he met Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guo Yezhou at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Besides the head of state's pledge, Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister Dr Augustine Mahiga on Tuesday evening reaffirme Tanzania's full support to China's One Country, Two Systems Policy governing Hong Kong.

The One Country, Two systems is a constitutional principle that the Paramount Leader of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Deng Xiaoping formulated in the early 1980s for the China reunification.

Dr Magufuli thanked the visiting Chinese deputy minister for his second tour of East Africa, appreciating China for promoting good relations with Tanzania.

He cited the CPC party's major contribution towards establishment of Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha district, Coast region.

The leadership college is a product of joint efforts by six liberation movements from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which are now ruling parties and whose countries gained independence under the support of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Organisation of African Unity's (OAU) Liberation Committee that was hosted in Tanzania.

The six liberation movement parties are Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), South Africa's African National Congress (ANC), People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO) of Namibia, Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO).

President Magufuli asked Mr Yezhou to convey his gratitude to Chinese President and CPC Chairman Xi Jinping for issuing a prestigious friendship medal to former Tanzania's Prime Minister Dr Salim Ahmed Salim.

The former premier received the prestigious medal in appreciation of his efforts that helped the world's second economy to restore its rightful seat at the United Nations in 1971.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahiga has blamed the unending dispute over China and Hong Kong relation on international media, which he accused of fueling the quarrel, which Beijing and Hong Kong could otherwise handle better.

"We support China on its commitment to one country two systems because to us in Tanzania, it was good and creative idea to govern their political, economic and governance matters," he said.

The country's top diplomat said that the policy of one country two systems was created after the British rule returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997.

He made the statement while officiating at the reception for the fifth Anniversary of China Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) Research and Exchange Programme on International Law in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday evening.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke, speaking at the reception, said China will neither allow any foreign force to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs nor permit colour revolution to take place.

She said the Chinese central government supports Hong Kong special administrative region to adopt all necessary measures in accordance with the law to punish violence crimes, maintain the rule of law and restore order.

Ms Ke commended Tanzania and other countries that have spoken out boldly to uphold justice and actively voiced their support for China.

"We hope that more countries could see through the nature of the Hong Kong issue and work with China to uphold the basic principles of international law, including non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and basic norms governing international relations," she said.

In another development, Dr Mahiga thanked China for the support it has accorded AALCO, citing learning and exchange programmes for some legal personnel from AALCO member states, promoting dissemination and progressive development of international law in Afro Asia region.

The Chinese envoy said AALCO serves as an important institution and platform for Asia and African countries to strengthen their legal exchanges and cooperation.