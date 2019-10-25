Tanzania: Government Squeeze Contractors On Quality of Materials

CONTRACTORS in Tanzania will no longer find it straightforward when it comes to implementation of projects they are awarded by the government if they are not careful on the type of materials they use.

As such, from now on in every region, government administration will have to check from time to time the materials contractors use on-site to ensure quality, and nonetheless, they will still have to complete their work on time.

In a new directive issued here, contractors and responsible institutions are allowed to procure materials from outside a particular district or region, in order to ensure they get those in the required standards.

The Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Ms Angelina Mabula said it was not proper for contractors to use low-quality materials in construction works, as that would lead to poor structures that apart from not lasting for long, also pose a risk to people.

For starters, the deputy minister directed the Kilimanjaro Regional Administration to monitor all ongoing construction projects in the region to ensure that the building materials used meet the required standards; and take instant action.

She issued the directives here when she visited and inspected projects implemented by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) in Hai and Rombo districts, within the region.

She was happy with materials used and the way implementation of the projects was done.

"I am satisfied with the NHC's decision to buy equipment outside Kilimanjaro just to comply with the government directive, which is to ensure that materials used during implementation of government projects meet the required standards," she said; adding that the decision is good because the funds used to implement the projects are taxes accrued from citizens.

Acting Regional Manager with the NHC, Mr Stanley Msofe said the institution was implementing two construction projects in the region, in Hai and Rombo districts.

In Hai district, NHC is building the office of the District Commissioner (DC) that will cost 910,585,940/= upon completion. Msoffe said the project was expected to take seven months, from May this year to January 2020.

Another project includes the construction of offices and staff houses for Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) in Rongai area, Rombo district.

"The project upon completion is expected to cost 532,924,819.05 and is expected to be implemented within 10 months from September, 2019 to June, 2020," he said.

Mr Msofe said the Rombo project faces some challenges, one of which is that some of the construction materials have to be purchased from outside Rombo district and others outside Kilimanjaro region in order to meet the required quality.

"The sand we use has to be brought as far as Mwanga district, more than 200 kilometres from here, and the steel we use have to be bought from Dar es Salaam, and this is because the materials found here don't meet the required standards as directed by the government procurement procedures," he said.

The NHC Communications and Social Responsibility Manager, Mr Muungano Saguya called on public and private institutions to use NHC which is government-owned in implementing their respective construction projects.