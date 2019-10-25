Tanzania: Two Appear in Court Over Water Project Sabotage

A CONTRACTOR cum director of Fally Enterprises Ltd, Felix Alex alias Lwoya (40), and his co - accused, Consultant Jackson Stanley alias Msuya (31), appeared before the Sumbawanga District Magistrate's Court in Rukwa region for the second time, where they are charged under the Economic and Organized crime, Control Act.

They appeared before trial magistrate Mr. Geni Dudu yesterday for the second time since they were arrested, but they were not allowed to enter plea to the charges because they fall under the Economic and Organized crime.

Other charges include conspiracy to commit an offence contrary to section 384 of the penal Code (Cap 16 RE 2002) as they unlawfully damaged a water pumping station and its equipment at the small town of Laela, valued at 172,000,000/-, being a property of Sumbawanga District Council .

The trial magistrate adjourned the case until November 02, this year as investigation over the case is not yet complete.

It was on Monday, October 07, this year while addressing a public rally at Laela shortly before inaugurating the Sumbawanga - Laela - Tunduma Highway, where President John Magufuli ordered the Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mathias Nyange to arrest and prosecute Felix Lyowa with immediate effect.

Both Alex and his co - accused, Stanley were arrested in less than twenty four hours. President Magufuli was furious over the report that Laela water project which was contracted to Alex at over 1.7bn/- was accomplished three years ago but was not operating since all 33 water stations are dry.

Earlier, State Attorney, Ms Marietha Magata charged before the court that the accused persons, willfully and unlawfully committed the crime, termed as malicious damage of property.

The action was contrary to section 336(1) of the Penal Code (Cap 16 R.E 2002) read together with section 57(1) and 60 (2) of the Economic and Organized Crime, Control Act (Cap 200 RE 2002) as amended by the written laws (miscellaneous amendments ) Act no 3 of 2016.