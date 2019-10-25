Tanzania: Dialysis Centre Gives Hopes of Cheap Services

24 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

DEFENCE and National Service Minister, Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday launched the over 1bn/-dialysis centre at Tanzania People's Defense Force's (TPDF) Lugalo hospital in Dar es Salaam, promising affordable and reliable services.

The centre is equipped with among others 10 modern machines with ability to serve between four and five patients each, on daily basis, according to the hospital's Chief Doctor Brigadier General, Gabriel Muhdze.

He said that the centre will deliver affordable and reliable services not only to the army's employees but all Tanzanians, hinting that insured and cash-based patients will access the centre's services at 250,000/-and 180,000/-, respectively.

"The machines were on pilot services since last month and 19 patients have already been served so far. We are doing well because our experts have full knowledge on the use of the machines after attending trainings in Germany," said the Chief Doctor.

But, Dr Muhdze insisted on wananchi to obey advices by health experts on how to avoid kidney-related complications.

Avoiding some foods and drinks high in potassium, protein, sodium and phosphorus is one of the approaches to avoid possible kidney problems, he said.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo said the army spent over 400m/-for construction of the dialysis building, adding that in 2017 President John Magufuli offered over 600m/-for machine purchase.

He further said the idea to construct the centre came after the force observed that Tanzanians and some of its staff were going through difficulties in search of expensive kidney treatments in and outside the country.

General Mabeyo stressed that the new centre is not only for provision of affordable and reliable treatments but also reduction of the number of kidney patients seeking similar treatments abroad.

"It will also reduce the patients' congestion at other hospitals, which offer kidney services. At the same time, the government will save money it used to spend on treating patients abroad," he said.

According to the CDF, the army is also looking forward to introduce the diagnosis centre in the nearest future for similar intention of improving health services in the country.

Dr Mwinyi praised the army and the government in general for making the centre available by using domestic resources.

He said the centre has come at the right time as kidney problems seem to have been increasing in the country. "This shows that we can make many things without donor dependency.

I really commend TPDF, which hatched this idea as well as the government under President (John) Magufuli for its efforts to improve the health sector," said Minister Mwinyi.

