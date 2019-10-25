Tanzania: Kagere Helps Simba Sink Azam

24 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MEDDIE Kagere helped Simba stamp authority in the Mainland Premier League after defeating Azam 1-0 in a tense match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The victory saw Simba continue to command the league's helm with 15 points after playing and winning all five matches.

But it was something else to Azam conceded their first defeat in 1-0 loss to Simba.

They have remained with 9 points after the encounter.

Yesterday's goal against Azam earned Kagere his 7th goal that places him far ahead in the race for a golden boot.

The game that started with a cracking pace was, however, poorly attended something that scarcely seen whenever Simba play at the national stadium.

Azam who started the game strongly, looked menacingly and slippery to catch in the first half as the team allowed Azam strikers to dominate.

Azam could end the first half leading by a big margin if they converted all chances they created.

However, it was Simba who were the first to squander the chance just a minute after the start when Frank Domayo was forced to clear Kagere header before it crossed the line.

Azam responded strongly and began to create well-planned raids at Simba, thus giving Serge Paschal Wawa a hard time.

Simba miraculously survived in the 18th minute when goalkeeper Aishi Manula's blunder almost cost the team dearly.

The goalkeeper fumbled the ball which was timely snatched by advancing Obbrey Chirwa who raced clear, but his shot failed to find the target with goalkeeper far from it.

Two minutes later in the 20th minute Nicholas Wadada outmaneuvered Simba defenders on the right flank, but his grasscutter was easily collected by Aishi Manula.

In the 35th minutes Simba survived again when Aishi Manula was called to punch to safety Obbrey Chirwa's powerful close range shot.

The teams went to the half time still tied 0-0.

On resumption, Simba introduced Cletous Chama for Sharaf Shiboub at the midfield and soon the team regain life.

The changes paid off just four minutes later when Meddie Kagere scored the opener and the winner for Simba in the 49th minute.

The move was initiated by Francis Kahata, who rounded two defenders before sending a volley that found Kagere unmarked, and without hesitation he headed it home past Azam FC stunned Mwadini Ally.

In 74th minute Azam brought in Donald Ngoma for Frank Domayo and, two minutes later Simba introduced Ibrahim Ajib for Francis Kahata.

Azam continued to pile pressure on Simba goal in the final minutes, but none of their efforts paid off until the end of the game.

Simba defeated Azam 4-2 when the teams first met in the Community Shield at the same venue.

After yesterday matches Namungo are second-placed behind Simba with 13 points while Tanzania Prisons are third with 10 points.

Kagere who has netted 7 goals is far ahead of his pursuers Paul Kikoti of Namungo, Paul Nonga of Lipuli and Miraji Athumani of Simba who have netted 3 goals each.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.