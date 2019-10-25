Tanzania: Kagere Helps Simba Sink Azam

MEDDIE Kagere helped Simba stamp authority in the Mainland Premier League after defeating Azam 1-0 in a tense match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The victory saw Simba continue to command the league's helm with 15 points after playing and winning all five matches.

But it was something else to Azam conceded their first defeat in 1-0 loss to Simba.

They have remained with 9 points after the encounter.

Yesterday's goal against Azam earned Kagere his 7th goal that places him far ahead in the race for a golden boot.

The game that started with a cracking pace was, however, poorly attended something that scarcely seen whenever Simba play at the national stadium.

Azam who started the game strongly, looked menacingly and slippery to catch in the first half as the team allowed Azam strikers to dominate.

Azam could end the first half leading by a big margin if they converted all chances they created.

However, it was Simba who were the first to squander the chance just a minute after the start when Frank Domayo was forced to clear Kagere header before it crossed the line.

Azam responded strongly and began to create well-planned raids at Simba, thus giving Serge Paschal Wawa a hard time.

Simba miraculously survived in the 18th minute when goalkeeper Aishi Manula's blunder almost cost the team dearly.

The goalkeeper fumbled the ball which was timely snatched by advancing Obbrey Chirwa who raced clear, but his shot failed to find the target with goalkeeper far from it.

Two minutes later in the 20th minute Nicholas Wadada outmaneuvered Simba defenders on the right flank, but his grasscutter was easily collected by Aishi Manula.

In the 35th minutes Simba survived again when Aishi Manula was called to punch to safety Obbrey Chirwa's powerful close range shot.

The teams went to the half time still tied 0-0.

On resumption, Simba introduced Cletous Chama for Sharaf Shiboub at the midfield and soon the team regain life.

The changes paid off just four minutes later when Meddie Kagere scored the opener and the winner for Simba in the 49th minute.

The move was initiated by Francis Kahata, who rounded two defenders before sending a volley that found Kagere unmarked, and without hesitation he headed it home past Azam FC stunned Mwadini Ally.

In 74th minute Azam brought in Donald Ngoma for Frank Domayo and, two minutes later Simba introduced Ibrahim Ajib for Francis Kahata.

Azam continued to pile pressure on Simba goal in the final minutes, but none of their efforts paid off until the end of the game.

Simba defeated Azam 4-2 when the teams first met in the Community Shield at the same venue.

After yesterday matches Namungo are second-placed behind Simba with 13 points while Tanzania Prisons are third with 10 points.

Kagere who has netted 7 goals is far ahead of his pursuers Paul Kikoti of Namungo, Paul Nonga of Lipuli and Miraji Athumani of Simba who have netted 3 goals each.