Tanzania: Godfrey, Balama Return Rejuvenates Yanga Squad

24 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE return defender Paul Godfrey and winger Mapinduzi Balama has been a big boost for Young Africans ahead of their Confederation Cup play-off match against Egyptian Pyramids in Mwanza this weekend.

Defender Godfrey, who missed several matches after sustaining knee injury, is reportedly back and ready to serve his team in their Sunday's game against the Egyptian debutant Pyramids.

Despite making maiden entry to the continental level tournament, Pyramids have been doing well in the Egyptian League.

The club's physician, Shecky Mngazija unveiled yesterday that the defender has fully recovered from injury and is currently undergoing special programme to enable him to get full recovery.

The physician confirmed that Godfrey is going to be part of the squad drilling for the match against Egyptians.

Godfrey, who has been useful for his side building attacks, has been feeding scorers with well-calculated cross balls that most often result into goals.

He said his comeback is a vital weapon for Yanga in their Sunday clash against Pyramids, who trying to book a place in the group stage.

Apart from the defender, the return of the flying winger Balama who returned to action on Tuesday's match against Mbao played an active role in his team's 1-0 victory.

His assist enabled his team mate Sadney Urikhob to score the winner at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The victory over Mbao was Yanga's second league win that also served as a boost for the coming game.

Yanga, who have opted to use CCM Kirumba Stadium as the home venue against Pyramids, are taking all precautions to ensure they get good results against Egyptians.

From their records, Yanga must be very careful in handling the Egyptians because they too, are targeting to play in the group stage for the first time.

They started their CAF campaign by eliminating Etoile du Congo before eliminating CR Belouizdad of Algeria on their way to play off.

Pyramids who are said to be big spenders are currently under the former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre.

Records in eight previous encounters against Egyptian clubs, Yanga have never emerged aggregate winners, hence they are hoping to shatter the jinx this Sunday in Mwanza.

Yanga have lost five times to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, twice to their Cairo rivals Zamalek and once to Ismaily.

Yanga were demoted CAF Confederations Cup after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Zambia's Zesco United.

Pyramids bank on quality players including a skipper and a vast experienced midfielder Abdullah Elsaid and Ghanaian import striker John Antwi.

The return leg is scheduled in Cairo on 3 November 2019, and the aggregate winner reaches the lucrative group stage.

