Mauritius: Metro Express Ltd Undertakes Series of Trial Runs

press release

A series of trial runs is currently being undertaken by Metro Express Ltd (MEL) for the month of October from Rose Hill Central to Port Louis Victoria stations. The trial runs will be carried out during the first half of the day with selected passengers as well as in the evening and at night in the future and the public will be informed accordingly.

Along with continuing with its established schedule of tests and trial runs along its alignment from Rose Hill to Port Louis, MEL is also conducting simulation exercises. In this context, MEL conducted Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) rescue exercises on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 October 2019 without any passengers.

In one exercise, a LRV was rescued by a second LRV, and hauled back to the Depot around the Barkly/Chebel area. During another exercise, an accident at a junction between an LRV and a vehicle was simulated. For both exercises, the Police Force was present along the light rail corridor including at the LRV-road intersections to guide road users.

It is recalled that the Metro Express project, a 26-km route, will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis and will feature 19 stations, two of which will be state-of-the-art elevated stations. The alignment will connect four major bus interchanges enabling a multimodal urban transit solution.

Apart from stations, the scope of the project will include the construction of viaducts and bridges, track works (with substantial ballastless tracks including plinth, embedded and grass tracks), DC electric traction systems, ticketing and passenger information systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signalling systems, procurement of rolling stock from world majors in Light Rail Transit and construction of depots along with maintenance equipment.