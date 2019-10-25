South Africa: Edwin Cameron Appointed As New Champion for Prisoners

25 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

'The appointment comes at an important moment when our country faces high levels of crime, particularly gender-based violence, and the public's attention has been drawn to the failings of the criminal justice system.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed recently retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron as the inspecting judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) for a three-year term with effect from 1 January 2020.

Cameron's appointment comes not long after a judgment ordering that the JICS be given proper independence from the Department of Correctional Services. This, together with the appointment of Cameron is good news for the rights of prisoners. Cameron's appointment in the wake of the earlier judgment means it will be more possible for the JICS and the inspecting judge to make an impact and ensure that prisoner's constitutional rights are respected.

Ramaphosa has also in terms of Section 86(1)(b) reappointed the current inspecting judge, Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, for a period of three months, with immediate effect, until 31 December 2019. Justice Van der Westhuizen is also a retired judge of the Constitutional Court.

The JICS is the primary body tasked with monitoring and oversight of South Africa's correctional system and its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

