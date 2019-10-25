South Africa: Nothing Sucks Like Sucking Up

opinion

Sucking up is a nasty affliction. It is an infectious disease that spreads throughout the organisms that tolerate its existence until it prevails, and eventually destroys the very substance and purpose of the environment that gave it life, that thought it was okay, that made it the rule. Fortunately, many people are immune to it or simply won't abide it, because they can't, because their DNA repels it, because it causes a stomach ache.

An essential element for intelligent discourse is honesty. Selective, filtered, biased talking and listening eliminates honesty, which destroys the possibility of a sound foundation for logical argument development.

People on both sides of the suck-up equation know what's happening. Whether you're sucking up yourself or allowing others to suck up to you, you know. Everybody knows. In a meeting, the first sign of undue deference should be reigned in. If it isn't, the rest of the time will be absorbed by kowtowing, nodding, smiling, and being seen to do so, regardless of the sense of the points being made, or even your view on them.

The subject matter becomes barely relevant (if it was taken seriously in the first place) to those who came to prevail,...