Sudan: Hamdok Praises EU Stance Supportive to Transitional Period

24 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok praised European Union stance supportive to success of the interim period.

This came when he met at his office at the Council of Ministers , the new EU ambassador to Sudan, Robert Van Den Dool.

The Prime Minister welcome the new EU ambassador and affirmed Sudan keenness over openness to the world and return to the international community.

The meeting discussed necessity of delisting Sudan from list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The EU ambassador, for his part, stressed the EU commitment to support Sudan's transitional government , disclosing that EU gives priority to provision of humanitarian assistance to the war and conflict-affected areas.

