Sudan: Chief of Joint Staff Witnesses Tahraqa Grandsons' Maneuver

24 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chief of Joint Staff, LT. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein commended level of training performance of the land forces.

This came while he was attending on Wednesday at Shakut area a night attack drill as part of concluding activities of the 2019 final training project for the Land Forces-Tahraqa Grandsons in its third version - in the presence chief of staff of Land Forces , Gen. Magdi Ibrahim Osman, his deputy for training, Gen. Abdalla Al-Bashir Ahmed and a number of commanders of military formations and units.

The Chief of Joint Staff indicated that the project comes in line with steps made by the general command to develop the Armed Forces in all domains.

Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, Gen. Magdi Ibrahim Osman, for his part, has underlined his forces readiness to carry out task as part of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), referring to the general command concern with training issue.

Deputy Chief of Staff of Land Forces said in press statements that the Chief of Joint Staff stood on level of preparedness of the forces and performance of training and reassured of lessons to be learnt from this maneuver which serves raise level of preparedness and achieve the SAF professionalism as the forces carrying duty of protecting the country.

