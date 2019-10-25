Cameroon: Moment to Foster Multifaceted Cooperation

President Paul Biya on October 23, 2019 had talks with the visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Multifaceted bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and France is once more witnessing another high moment with the two-day visit of the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian. After landing at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on October 23, 2019, he went straight away for Unity Palace talks with President Paul Biya.

The visit comes to further consolidate the already fruitful bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and France. The French Foreign Minister declared he come relaunch his support in several domains. France has stood by Cameroon as a dependable and reliable partner in development issues. The second bridge over the River Wouri in Douala estimated to cost FCFA 141 billion funded by the French Development Agency is a palpable example in the infrastructural domain. Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is programmed to be part of the official inauguration of the bridge today.

France has shown a lot of concern for the return to peace and normalcy in the restive parts of Cameroon. The French Minister therefore welcomed the appeasement moves by President Paul Biya whose hallmark was the Major National Dialogue. In order to ensure the maintenance of peace and stability in Cameroon, besides security training, France has provided equipment to Cameroon's defence forces. This was manifested through the provision of tactical vehicles, transport trucks, ambulance and military tools on November 29, 2016 destined to fight Boko Haram insurgencies. The performance of Cameroon's defence and security forces both at home and during peacekeeping operations abroad are thanks greatly to the French support. France has been instrumental in training senior defence and security officials on peacekeeping operations at the Yaounde International War College and the International School of Security Forces (EIFORCES) located at Awae in the outskirts of Yaounde. France has been instrumental in training sessions offered at the Yaounde International Staff College (ESIG).

Cooperation between Cameroon and France in the environmental sector is also evident. Among the projects included in the French Debt-relief Development Contract (C2D) portfolio, urban environmental protection, infrastructure and energy are some of the components