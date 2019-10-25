Cameroon: Turkey - "Operation Peace Spring" Is to Secure Borders

Ambassador Ayse Sarac on Tuesday, threw more light on the military operations going on in the North East of Syria.

Turkey Ambassador to Cameroon Ayse Sarac has said, "Operation Peace Spring" engaged by Turkey in the North East of Syria is aimed at securing her sovereignty. H. E. Ayse was speaking on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 during a press briefing in Yaounde aimed at keeping the public abreast on why her country is involved in the operation. She said, the counter operation that began on the 9th of October 2019 beyond the Turkish border was as a result of persistent terrorists' attacks by the Kurdistan People's Party (PKK) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) on the Turkey people and their properties. She added that for the past two years, Turkey has witnessed over three hundred terrorists' attacks in her soil with a lot of casualties. To secure her borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to launch the counter terrorism operation in order to keep the borders safe. After the operation she went on, a "safe zone" will be created in the area and some of the over 3.6 million refugees especially Syrians in Turkey will voluntarily go back home. With regards to the varied reactions by the international community, Madam Ayse Sarac said, contrary to some media reports, "Operation Peace Spring" is being carried out following international norms and after consultations with her allies like the United States and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). With the US, Ambassador Ayse further explained that an agreement was reached for a five-day "pause". The "Pause Operation Peace Spring" was to allow the withdrawal of YPG within 120 hours after which the operation will continue and will only be halted upon completion of the re-collection of YPG heavy weapons, the disablement of their fortifications and all other fighting positions. The two countries also agreed that counter-terrorism operations must target only terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment and that the announced sanctions on Turkey will not be applied. The Turkish diplomat reiterated that Turkey's fight is not against the Kurds. "Our fight is against the terrorists. Any description of the situation as "Turks against Kurds" is malicious and false. Kurds are not our enemies". She revealed that before proceeding with the operation, her country had taken all steps to minimize risk to civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis. "Over the past several years, Turkey has provided shelter to large numbers of refugees from North Eastern Syria, including Arabs, Kurds and Turkmens. We have extended to most of them including over 300,000 Kurds safety, shelter and livelihood in Turkey. We have shared our bread and the benefits of our public services. Turkey is the biggest humanitarian spender in the world and host to most refugees worldwide". She emphasized