Cameroon: U17 World Cup - Cadet Lions Polish Up Preparations

The national men's U17 football team are finalising their preparations ahead of the upcoming 2019 edition of the FIFA U17 world Cup in Brazil that kicks off on October 26, 2019. The Cadet Lions thrashed Legiao FC 3-1 in their last warm up game as they conclude preparations ahead of the World Cup. The team had to take on Japan on Monday October 21, 2019 but the Japanese pulled out of the friendly barely moments before the match due to multiple injuries. For the past two weeks the team has been fine-tuning their skills in Brazil under the supervision of Coach Thomas Libiih. After training in Brasilia, the team continued sharping skills in Sao Paulo. The Cadet Lions are in Victoria 2019 and will be based in the Brazilian city till October 28, 2019 when they will play against Tajikistan in their first game. Since their arrival in Brazil, the African champions have played friendly matches with local teams in Brazil as part of their training. Out of four friendly matches, Cameroon lost only one against Brazilian Serie B side, Planaltina Esporte Clube (1-2). In all Cameroon scored 10 goals and conceded three in those four games in Brasilia. Reports from Sao Paolo say the players are in top form and are ready for the competition. The team is training hard and even players who were nursing injuries like Steve Mvoue, Ricky Ngatchou and Wamba Leonel have joined the others in training. Team captain, Steve Mvoue, has been treated of an ankle problem, Ricky Ngatchou has recovered from Nausea while Seidou Ismaila featured in the last friendly on Saturday and Wamba Leonel has recovered from a muscle problem. The Cadet Lions will round off preparations before their first outing against Tajikistan on October 28. Cameroon will play in Group E with Tajikistan, Argentina and Spain.