Somalia: Police Hands Over 2 Al-Shabaab Suspects to Kenyan Authorities

Police in Somalia have handed over two suspected members of terror group Al-Shabaab to Kenyan authorities.

The two, believed to have fled into Somalia after committing crimes in Kenya, were handed over on Wednesday, North Eastern Police Commander Mr Paul Soi said.

Police reports stated that the suspects were handed over at around 11am and taken to Garissa for further interrogation. The commander said they were found with several loaded firearms, which were also confiscated.

"Investigations are ongoing. We shall address the media later," the police boss said on Thursday.