Liberia: President Weah Makes Further Local Government Appointments

24 October 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia: His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has made appointments to the local government administrations of Lofa, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Kru Counties.

The appointed officials include the following:

Lofa County

Thomas M. Bundoor -Dist. Commissioner/Waum Administrative District

P. Hallie Bundoo -Township Commissioner/Solrlormba Township/ Waum

Administrative District

William T. Banquando -Dist. Inspector/ Waum Administrative District

Alfred Tamba Kollie -Dist. Commissioner/Tengia Administrative District

John K. Saa -Dist. Inspector/ Tengia Administrative District

Grand Cape Mount County

Varney A. Sheriff -Asst. Superintendent/Fiscal Affairs

Augustine F. Konneh -Relieving Commissioner

Grand Kru County

Nathaniel C. Weah -Superintendent/ Forpoh Statutory District

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

