Liberia: President Weah Makes Further Local Government Appointments

Thursday, 24th October 2019
Monrovia, Liberia: His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has made appointments to the local government administrations of Lofa, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Kru Counties.
The appointed officials include the following:
Lofa County
Thomas M. Bundoor -Dist. Commissioner/Waum Administrative District
P. Hallie Bundoo -Township Commissioner/Solrlormba Township/ Waum
Administrative District
William T. Banquando -Dist. Inspector/ Waum Administrative District
Alfred Tamba Kollie -Dist. Commissioner/Tengia Administrative District
John K. Saa -Dist. Inspector/ Tengia Administrative District
Grand Cape Mount County
Varney A. Sheriff -Asst. Superintendent/Fiscal Affairs
Augustine F. Konneh -Relieving Commissioner
Grand Kru County
Nathaniel C. Weah -Superintendent/ Forpoh Statutory District
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.