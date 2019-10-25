Mozambique Gets U.S.$35 Million for Post-Cyclone Recovery

24 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — THE World Bank has approved a grant of US$35 million to assist Mozambique rebuild after the devastating effects of cyclones earlier this year.

This financing is accompanied by a $10 million grant from a Multi-donor Trust Fund supported by the Department for International Development, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Mozambique is reeling from the Cyclones Idai and Kenneth that left hundreds of people dead and thousands displaced.

"The recent natural disaster events have resulted in tremendous human suffering in rural and urban communities throughout Mozambique," noted Mark Lundell, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Comoros.

He said the project would help the extremely poor households affected by these natural hazards by providing temporary income support while continuing the efforts of putting in place the building blocks of a social safety net system in the country.

These funds are part of the World Bank's broader package which comprises a set of operations totaling about $700 million in International Development Association resources to support cyclone response in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe

Edmundo Murrugarra, World Bank Senior Social Protection Economist, who is responsible for the Project, said the climate-related shocks disproportionately affect the most vulnerable.

"These extreme events pose serious threats to poverty reduction efforts and emphasize the need to strengthen social protection systems to rapidly respond to support consumption smoothing among vulnerable families," Murrugarra stated.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.