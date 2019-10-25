Sudan: Arrangements for Establishment of Al - Miram Border Crossing With S. Sudan

Al- Foula — The federal Ministry of Transport and Infrastructures has initially received the proposed site for construction of the Al-Miram border crossing, West Kordofan state, with the state of South Sudan.

The Deputy Director of the Land Transport Department at the Federal Ministry and head of the delegation, Eng. Abdallah Omer Al-Sharif, has praised the great cooperation of the state's government and the local community with the delegation and their cooperation with the project which is considered a vital and strategic projects in the region.

Abdalla noted that the federally-funded crossing has many security, economic and services benefits, such as providing customs clearance units, taxes, passports and employment, in addition to its role in enhancing social relations between the peoples of the two countries.

He commended concern of the state's Wali (governor) Maj. Gen. Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla, with the project, which is part of the 200-day program of the transitional government.

On his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Infrastructures and Urban Development of the State of West Kordofan, the representative of the state's government, Eng. Juma'a Daoud Musa, has pointed to the existence of all requirements for establishment of the crossing in the region, stressing commitment of the state's government to provide all requirements for the project.

The Executive Director of Al-Miram Locality Abdul Rahman Hamza has welcomed the visiting delegation indicating pleasure over the establishment of the crossing and its role in achieving the desired development.

Innterviewed by SUNA, the leaders of Freedom Change, the civil administration in Al-Miram locality, and some of the refugees from the state of Southern Sudan in Al-Miram unanimously have agreed on the importance and necessity of establishing the crossing project in order to strengthen the relations between the citizens, and legalize the trade and economic exchanges between the two brotherly countries, especially in the border areas and the deteriorating local development particularly in the basic services.