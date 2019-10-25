South Sudan: Agreement Signed On Contested Sudan-South Sudan Border Areas

24 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Addis Ababa — The Joint Boundary Demarcation Commission between Sudan and South Sudan has signed the full delimitation of the boundaries agreed upon between the two countries in the presence of the representative of the African Union Boundary Commission.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, the head of the Sudanese border demarcation commission Moaaz Tengu, said that the work of the Commission has been going on for seven years and has held more than 120 meetings since 2005.

The representative of the Sudanese government in the joint committee Maj Gen Mohamed Bannaga said the committee will complete its work in mid-November in Addis Ababa to prepare a comprehensive document to characterise the border, and "after the final approval of the agreements we will complete border procedures and describe the areas around them".

The South Sudanese chairman of the Joint Technical Committee for the demarcation of the border of, Darius Garang, called the meetings successful.

He said two points remain to be resolved in the next meeting in Addis Ababa on the border points disputed and claimed by the parties.

The two countries are contesting the border areas of Abyei, commercial Kaka, Debbat El Fukhar, Jebel Megeines, the 14-Mile area south of Bahr El Arab, Hafrat El Nukhas, and Kafia Kingi.

Abyei

Abyei, the still contested area between Sudan and South Sudan, is the traditional homeland of the Ngok Dinka, who have with strong ties with the South Sudanese Dinka tribe. Herders of the Misseriya, a northern Arab tribe, traverse Abyei and other North-South border areas with their cattle in search of water and pasture in the dry season and to trade goods.

The region witnessed a significant upsurge in cases of cattle rustling, hijacks, and other robberies earlier this year. There is no government or police force in the area and a UN peacekeeping mission, the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), is entrusted with overseeing demilitarisation and maintaining security in the area.

Free trade

At a meeting in the South Sudan capital of Juba on September 12, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and South Sudan President Salva Kiir discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the opening of the borders between South Sudan and Sudan for a free trade.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.