Sudan: Darfur Doctors Protest RSF Attack, Teachers Demand Payment of Arrears

Nyala / El Fasher — Doctors at the Nyala Teaching Hospital have been on strike since Tuesday, in protest against an attack, allegedly by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia, on a doctor and pharmacist.

In a statement on Wednesday, the South Darfur State Physicians' Committee pledged that will only lift the strike once the perpetrators have been arrested an brought to justice in a public trial.

They also demand the provision of adequate insurance, changing hospital staff, as well as a set protocol for treating uniformed personnel in their hospitals. Weapons and armed vehicles should also be prohibited from entering the hospital campus.

Darfur teachers

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, hundreds of teachers held a protest in front of the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, demanding the payment of salary arrears freedom of movement, the removal of 'symbols of the former regime' from the ministry, and the dissolution of unions.

The teachers raised banners bearing the demand to cancel salary deductions, increase salaries, and demanded the end of the salary structure teams as well as payment of due bonuses for the Eids (Muslim feasts) of 2017.