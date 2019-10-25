Sudan: Darfur Doctors Protest RSF Attack, Teachers Demand Payment of Arrears

24 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala / El Fasher — Doctors at the Nyala Teaching Hospital have been on strike since Tuesday, in protest against an attack, allegedly by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia, on a doctor and pharmacist.

In a statement on Wednesday, the South Darfur State Physicians' Committee pledged that will only lift the strike once the perpetrators have been arrested an brought to justice in a public trial.

They also demand the provision of adequate insurance, changing hospital staff, as well as a set protocol for treating uniformed personnel in their hospitals. Weapons and armed vehicles should also be prohibited from entering the hospital campus.

Darfur teachers

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, hundreds of teachers held a protest in front of the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, demanding the payment of salary arrears freedom of movement, the removal of 'symbols of the former regime' from the ministry, and the dissolution of unions.

The teachers raised banners bearing the demand to cancel salary deductions, increase salaries, and demanded the end of the salary structure teams as well as payment of due bonuses for the Eids (Muslim feasts) of 2017.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.