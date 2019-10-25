Sudan: Sovereign Council Affirms Commitment to Juba Negotiations

Juba — The ruling Sovereign Council has affirmed its commitment to the spirit of the negotiations with Sudan's armed movements that were adjourned in Juba on Tuesday.

In a press conference in Juba following the adjournment, spokesman for the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi affirmed the commitment of the government delegation to everything that has been signed in Juba "and will continue to negotiate in the next round in the same spirit".

The peace negotiations that have taken place in the South Sudan capital since October 14 have been adjourned until November 21 to give the parties time for consultations.

"We recognise that there is a problem," Kabbashi said. "The solution to the issues of war and peace stems from the negotiating table," he said, adding that "the government delegation is determined to reach a solution to end the suffering of the people, which extended since the independence of the country in 1956 and worsened during the past three decades."

He said that the Sudanese revolution, in which armed movements have long participated, can only be achieved by a comprehensive and just peace in the country.

Kabbashi stressed that the government delegation came to the negotiations in Juba bearing the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people in peace and development, and that they found the same spirit among the brothers in the other negotiating delegations.

SPLM-N El Hilu

Mohamed El Taayshi, Sovereign Council member and spokesman for the government delegation to the negotiations, said that the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu), filed a complete draft of principles that defines the ceiling and framework of the expected agreement.

He said that the South Sudanese Forum for Sudanese Peace Negotiations needs a new mandate from the AU Peace and Security Council and the UN Security Council. He added that the Sudanese government delegation will consult all national partners on peace before the start of the next round.

Chairman of the South Sudanese mediation committee, Tut Galwak, stated the Sudanese parties are close to the signing of a comprehensive peace that will be celebrated in Juba.

SPLM-N El Hilu Secretary-General Ammar Daldoum reiterated his movement's commitment to continue to negotiate a comprehensive peace in the country, praising the political will and good spirit of the negotiating delegation of the Sudanese government.

El Hadi Idris, Chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (a coalition of armed groups), commented that "This round is a great achievement that would not have been possible without the spirit and seriousness that prevailed in the negotiations".