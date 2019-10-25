Sudan: Attorney General to Lift Immunity of Former NISS Members

Khartoum — Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir has taken measures to lift the immunity of members of Sudan's now defunct National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), allowing them to face charges from the Public Prosecution.

In a meeting today with Abubakir Dambalab, Director General of the reformed security apparatus - now called General Intelligence Service (GIS)* - El Hibir discussed a number of issues related to the work of the Public Prosecution, particularly the lifting of the immunities of the members of the now defunct NISS.

The Attorney General announced the formation of several committees to investigate cases related to victims of the September 2013 and December 2018 demonstrations, and to hire lawyers with expertise and competence in criminal work.

In a statement after the meeting, El Hibir described the steps taken by the Public Prosecution to proceed with justice and accountability cases related to the victims of the September 2013 and December 2018 demonstrations.

Travel ban for Al Bashir regime leaders

The GIS, in cooperation with the Public Prosecutor of Khartoum North, has banned a number of leaders of the deposed Al Bashir regime from traveling outside the country.

The GIS issued a new list last week banning the travel of erstwhile leaders including former Interior Minister and Khartoum Governor Abdelrahim Hussein, former Oil Minister Awad El Jaz, former FA Minister El Haj Atta El Manan, and brothers of the ousted president.

The Prosecutor requested that the Lists and Control Department of the Interior Ministry also ban members of the National Islamic Front who were behind the 1989 military coup, led by Al Bashir: Ali Taha, Ali El Hajj, Ibrahim El Sanousi, Feisal Abusaleh, Feisal Madani, Salaheldin Karrar, Suleiman Mohamed, Ibrahim Nayil, and Awad El Jaz, from travel.

The Ministry of Interior instructed the authorities concerned to ban the men from traveling outside the country, to investigate them in cases of corruption and other offences related to the 1989 coup.

Darfur Bar Association

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) is calling on people affected by violations of the former regime in Darfur or elsewhere in the country, to lodge criminal complaints and open restricted reports.

A meeting between a delegation from the DBA with Attorney General El Hibir, also discussed the possibility of handing over the ousted President Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The DBA said in a statement this week that they told El Hibir that they consider the statements by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok that any attempt by his government to extradite the ousted Bashir to the ICC will not be successful, express a special perspective, and do not take into account public sentiment, especially for those affected.

The DBA called on the civil and legal forces affected by human rights violations, to cooperate with the Attorney General to achieve and consolidate justice. The lawyers call on those affected by abuses of the former regime in Darfur and other places to initiate criminal proceedings and open-up restricted complaints.

*In late July, the then ruling Transitional Military Council decided to reform the security apparatus, adjust its competences, and change its name to the General Intelligence Service (GIS).