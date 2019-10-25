Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Appointments in Local Government

President George Weah has made appointments to the local government administrations of Lofa, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Kru counties, an Executive Mansion release said.

The appointed officials, according to the release, include Thomas M. Bundoor -District Commissioner/Waum Administrative District, P. Hallie Bundoo -Township Commissioner/Solrlormba Township, Waum Administrative District, William T. Banquando -District Inspector, Waum Administrative District, Alfred Tamba Kollie -District Commissioner, Tengia Administrative District, John K. Saa -District Inspector, Tengia Administrative District (all in Lofa County.

Others are (Grand Cape Mount County): Varney A. Sheriff -Assistant Superintendent/Fiscal Affairs, Augustine F. Konneh -Relieving Commissioner, and in (Grand Kru County): Nathaniel C. Weah -Superintendent/ Forpoh Statutory District.

"These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate where applicable," the release said.