Liberia's Aspires for More UK Investments

Gurly Gibson-Schwarz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Court of Saint James, has placed expansion of the investment profile of the United Kingdom in Liberia as a critical area of focus in her engagements with foreign partners, a dispatch from the mission has said.

According to the dispatch, Amb. Gibson-Schwarz spoke at ceremonies held at Liberia's Embassy near London, marking her presentation of credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The female Envoy insisted that accelerating investment alongside the UK international development commitment to Liberia will generate shared prosperity and mutual benefit for the two countries.

She assured that the occasion presented an invaluable opportunity to present to Her Majesty the Queen, the aspirations of the Government and people of Liberia as the UK and Liberia strive to explore new ways to project the long standing ties they both enjoy.

Amb. Gibson-Schwarz said that the warm-hearted exchange with Her Majesty the Queen of England typifies the importance of enriching UK-Liberia relations.

She told the gathering of government representatives and other dignitaries that the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development summarizes the vehicle by which the Government of President George Weah is seeking to tackle poverty, while advancing national development and prosperity.

She noted that increased trade will broaden the foothold of UK firms in Liberia, as well as meeting the strategic target of job creation for the nation's mostly youthful population.

The Liberian Ambassador expressed the need for a dominant private sector as the tool that propels Liberia's growth and national development.

She spoke of being upbeat about the productive nature of her results focused interactions at the bilateral and multi-lateral levels; along with the Liberian Diaspora community.

The Vice Marshall at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Neil Holland, who spoke on behalf of the UK government, identified key areas of common interests between Liberia and the UK as he advanced the usefulness of breaking new grounds.

Holland recalled that in 2017, then foreign secretary and now UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, visited Liberia in furtherance of deeper relations between the two countries.

Liberia and the UK, Holland said, continue to strengthen their partnership for the benefit of their respective populations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Those collaborations extend across varying areas of interests, from military training and support in the United Nations context to climate change, protection of wildlife and endangered specifies.

He said that trade and investment, are key areas of importance to both countries as well as strengthening democratic institutions, especially within Britiain's global agenda.

Holland recounted the visit in 2018 of a legislative delegation from Liberia; he informed that a British Parliamentary delegation is due to visit Liberia next year, as a follow-up to the Westminster meetings.

Another key area of the UK's continued support to Liberia is education -- the UK Chevening Scholarship -- has already produced 18 graduates, Liberian scholars with master's degrees from key UK universities.

According Mr. Holland, a new record has been set with 50 percent of this year's scholars from Liberia being women.