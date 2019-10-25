Liberia: VP Taylor Challenges Entrepreneurs

24 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is challenging Liberian entrepreneurs to engage the market with love for country and forge a common front.According to a press release, Vice President Taylor's comments were contained in special remarks made Wednesday, 23 October on her behalf by her Acting Chief Staff T. Titus Charley at a seminar organized by the Liberian Enterprise Development Finance Company (LEDFC) in collaboration with other organizations.

VP Howard-Taylor, who has a background in finance, wants entrepreneurs to set the pace of an effective market while calling on them to collaborate with the government to set standards, prices and ensure a stable market.The press release says Madam Howard - Taylor asserted that the government under President George M. Weah remains committed to ensuring a stable market and the protection of all entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a local hotel in Monrovia, Mr. Charley on behalf of the Vice President, hailed the organizers for the initiative while maintaining that the government will play its part to ensure a peaceful and fair business atmosphere in Liberia.The seminar was held under the theme: "SME Entrepreneur, Challenges and the Way Forward".

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer and Country Coordinator of Groupe Ndoum Liberia Ambrose G. Houphouet said the objectives of the seminar is four-fold with the firstly being to re-orient business owners to understand that the business environment has changed and these changes demand changes in their way of thinking and approach of doing business.

According Mr. Houphouet, encouraging customers and potential customers to be open and discuss with their lenders the challenges facing their businesses, comprised of the second phase while the Third is to encourage customers and potential customers to explore innovative way of doing business through competitive pricing, product development and customer service.

The final phase of the seminar, he explained, is being organized to create the platform for businesses owners and key stakeholders to collaborate, network and build synergies for development.

Established in 2007, is the only development finance institution in Liberia with the vision to become a premier world class provider of loan capital and technical assistance to SMEs in Liberia.

