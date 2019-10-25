Liberia: Zealous Security Links to Fuel Theft

Zealous Security Experts, a private security entity situated in Paynesville City outside Monrovia, is being investigated for alleged complacency in the reported disappearance of 420 gallons of fuel kept under its watch.Two officers of the firm, Elijah Logan and Stephens Jones were posted on 3rd shift when the fuel disappeared from the storage tank.

Information gathered indicates the two alleged suspects had used their assignment at the storage tank as an opportunity to allegedly steal the fuel instead of protecting it.

An executive of Zealous, Mr. Patrick Harmon, notes the two security officers violated the professional code governing the entity, which prohibits act of criminality.

He discloses investigation is ongoing to identify to whom the fuel was sold.Mr. Harmon continues that following their investigation, the suspects would be turned over to the Liberia National Police (LNP) to be charged and sent to court.He wonders how the officers got that huge consignment out of a fence where it was being kept by the owner.

Mr. Harmon warns personnel of the firm to desist from criminality and live by security ethics.But when contacted, officers Logan and Jones denied their involvement into the stealing of the fuel.