South Africa Slips to an All-Time Low in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Report

24 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

There are a couple of reports on the ease of doing business and the investment potential of sub-Saharan countries doing the rounds, and South Africa is losing ground in all of them. The country is a notoriously tricky place to conduct trade -- and reform has been lagging at best. The country still has a lot going for it, but it needs to better capitalise on this before it is too late.

South Africa has slipped again on the World Bank's influential Ease of Doing Business report released on 23 October 2019 despite President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraging his Cabinet colleagues to pull out all the stops to improve the country's ranking in global business competitiveness measures.

South Africa dropped to 84th out of 190 economies in the report, slipping two places. SA held its rank in 2018 from the previous year, but it has plummeted over the past decade. In 2008, SA stood at 32nd on the list -- its best ranking.

Now, it's at its lowest ranking yet. The report says South Africa implemented one single reform in 2019 and only four in the past five years.

From a continental point of view, things are looking up, but very...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

