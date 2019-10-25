South Africa: Edwin Cameron Appointed Inspecting Judge

24 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the recently retired Constitutional Court Justice, Edwin Cameron, as the Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.

The appointment is for a three-year term with effect from 1 January 2020.

The President has also - in terms of Section 86(1)(b) - reappointed the current Inspecting Judge, Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, for a period of three months. This is with immediate effect and until 31 December 2019.

Justice Van der Westhuizen is also a retired Judge of the Constitutional Court.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country and reports on the treatment of inmates and the conditions of correctional centres.

