South Africa: Resistance Is Futile

opinion

The current political agenda is driven by emotions and opportunistic politicians, rather than objective rational thought. Much can be blamed on the aftermath of the difficult economic conditions following the financial crisis. The world at large has responded to this perceived and immediate personal threat, albeit in a defensive manner.

"Lower your shields and surrender your ships. We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. Your culture will adapt to service us. Resistance is futile"

The Borg, Star Trek: First Contact

We are bombarded daily by seemingly real threats to our very existence. These threats include global climate change, the fourth industrial revolution or even immigrants/foreigners. In South Africa, being white or black, depending on your point of view, is also a problem according to this line of thinking. The impression, globally, witnessed in the recent wave of nationalist and populist movements, does seem to indicate that people long to go back to some previous point in time.

One could swear that the Borg are indeed upon us, when listening to calls for walls at the border etc. Some British people really want to leave the EU. It would have been unthinkable just 12 years ago that...