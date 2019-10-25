South Africa: Pieter-Dirk Uys Revealed - Peeling Back the Layers

analysis

Now in his mid-seventies, Pieter-Dirk Uys continues to surprise, most recently with a one-man memoir of the making of him as an artist, even as he continues to create new works drawing on the bizarreness and humour of life.

A man sits on a high-backed, wooden chair, something like a fancy barstool, at the centre of a bare stage. He talks about his family, about himself, and about his life. He is alone on that stage; the lighting is simple, straightforward, unblinking really. No props, no set.

With a very slight concession to theatrical effects, as the actor comes on stage to sit on the chair, there is the recorded singing of a boy soprano, an art song, a familiar lullaby by German composer Max Reger. The recording hisses, pops, and crackles, and then it dawns on the audience - the boy's voice is that of the actor, a man now in his mid-70s, seated in front of us.

Virtually the only other bit of stage business for the next two hours is some fiddling with a knitted black watchcap. He occasionally puts it on, and then silently, unobtrusively removes it. A solo actor, seated for two solid hours, largely...