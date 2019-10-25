South Africa: The Street That Conquered Food and Drink in the Mother City

analysis

Whenever there's a story saying a new place has opened in Cape Town's Bree Street, the question is 'where on earth did they fit in another one?'.

It's almost impossible to keep track of all the places to eat and drink in Cape Town city centre's Bree Street. No sooner have you travelled from one end to the other than you'll read somewhere another place has opened its doors, adding even more to the already bountiful bouquet of epicurean delights.

To be fair, some have closed (Culture Club, Bacon On Bree come to mind) to make way for the new, but even so... a comprehensive list today could well be out of date by next week. There are, however, some stalwart favourites that we hope will last forever - like La Tête, which is at the bottom end (harbour as opposed to mountain). Here, Giles Edwards embraces a nose-to-tail philosophy, strongly linked with sustainability. You'd be forgiven for instantly thinking meat and animal products, but these days there are far more vegetable dishes on the ever-changing menu than before, although you will still find items like brains on toast (yep, just like that) and lamb heart with peas and mint....