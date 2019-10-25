Sudan: Al-Burhan - Sochi Summit Strong Support for Afro-Russian Relation

Sochi — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed that Sochi Summit has represented a strong support to the African-Russian relations in all sectors, adding that the big legacy of this relations is to providing a boost for the progress for the interest of all parties.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan, said in his speech in final sitting of Sochil summit that Africa is able to launch initiatives to solve much of the international problems such as the shortage of food and power, adding that Africa needs more political and economical partnerships that may realize the strategic goals.