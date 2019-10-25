Sudan: FM Assistant Undersecretary Receives Egyptian Ambassador

24 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassado Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, Thursday received the Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan to Khartoum, Hussam Eissa. Two sides discussed developments in the political field and ways to boost the cooperation between the two countries. Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed the appreciation of Sudan to the efforts of Egypt and the African Union to help realizing stability and peace in the region. MH/MO

