Sudan: Al-Burhan - Stay of Sudan in Terror List Threatens Transitional Period Success

24 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sochi, Russia — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, pointed out that the stay of Sudan in the US list of states sponsoring terrorism threatens the success of the transitional period in Sudan and puts obstacles in front of it, expressing his aspiration that the Sochi Summit Forum would help Sudan overcome the repercussions relating to placing it on this list.

In his address to Sochi Summit Thursday, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan thanked the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the African Union, the African Commission for Peace and Security and all Sudan sister and friendly countries for their contribution to achieving the political agreement in Sudan.

He said that Sudan is now entering a new phase after a great popular revolution that was led by its youth and women and the bias of the Armed Forces, stressing that Sudan is now engaged in re-building, development and rehabilitation efforts via a national partnership between the Armed Forces and the revolutionary forces.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.