Sudan: Al-Burhan - Stay of Sudan in Terror List Threatens Transitional Period Success

Sochi, Russia — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, pointed out that the stay of Sudan in the US list of states sponsoring terrorism threatens the success of the transitional period in Sudan and puts obstacles in front of it, expressing his aspiration that the Sochi Summit Forum would help Sudan overcome the repercussions relating to placing it on this list.

In his address to Sochi Summit Thursday, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan thanked the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the African Union, the African Commission for Peace and Security and all Sudan sister and friendly countries for their contribution to achieving the political agreement in Sudan.

He said that Sudan is now entering a new phase after a great popular revolution that was led by its youth and women and the bias of the Armed Forces, stressing that Sudan is now engaged in re-building, development and rehabilitation efforts via a national partnership between the Armed Forces and the revolutionary forces.