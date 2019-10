Khartoum — Chief Justice, Maulana, Neimat Abdalla Mohammad Kheirmet, Thursday, at her odfice, the Attorney General, Taj Essir Ali Al-Biber and discussed with himthe future relation between the Judiciary and Public Prosecution , as well as, the joint ccoordination.

The meeting also, reviewed the joint work between the two sides to reali ze thwe principle of the rule of law in the current cruitical stage.

The obstacles impeding the work, were also, discussed.