South Africa: Maverick Sports Podcast - Rugby World Cup

25 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

In Daily Maverick's first-ever sports podcast, our new addition to Maverick Sports, Craig Ray, is in conversation with rugby analysts Zelim Nel. This podcast provides you with a couple of laughs and some great insight into the Rugby World Cup leading up to the semi-finals. At the very least, it will stop you from looking like that guy in the Heineken advert....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.