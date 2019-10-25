Somalia: Urgent Aid Appeal for Thousands of Hiraan Flood-Hit Families

25 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

An estimated 140,000 people - including some 70,000 children - in the Hiraan region of Somalia who have been forced to flee rising flood waters to higher grounds are in desperate need of clean water, food, temporary latrines and shelter, Save the Children is warning.

A further 300,000 people - including approximately 150,000 children - in Beledweyn town and the surrounding areas of the Hiraan region of Somalia could be forced to relocate over the coming days if, as predicted by the Somalia Water and Land Information agency, the Shebelle River reaches the flooding threshold.

Save the Children is working with the Somalian government to support affected communities and is urging the international community to release resources to support displaced children and families. Mobile clinics are urgently needed to manage the anticipated disease outbreaks as a result of flooding.

Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, Save the Children Somalia Country Director said:

"If the banks of the Shebelle River overflow, it will devastate children and their families who are already struggling with major food insecurity. Thousands of vulnerable people living along the riverbank have already fled and we are extremely concerned about the welfare of tens of thousands more who are yet to evacuate.

"We know flooding is imminent and yet we do not see immediate plans and resources being released by the international community to support the affected populations. This is very concerning. The people of Hiraan need support now before it's too late."

Communities living along the Shebelle river are mainly reliant on crop and livestock production to survive. Repeated successive droughts in the region has led to soil depletion, with flooding likely to cause further topsoil erosion and further damage the fertility of the land. Floods have already disrupted services by limiting people's movements, destroying local markets, education and health facilities.

While the current rains are likely to increase water availability to support irrigation and farming in the long run, they will not ease the current food crisis in Somalia which is currently affecting at least 6.3 million people, nearly half the country's population. This includes 2.1 million people estimated to be experiencing severe food shortages between from October to December 2019. The expected flooding will make the situation worse to the already vulnerable populations.

Save the Children has been supporting affected communities by providing clean water through water trucking, distribution of food and non-food items and has installed at least 100 temporary latrines. Save the Children is also planning to deploy mobile health teams to affected areas.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.