Somalia: Ministry of Health Reports 25 New Cholera Cases

The Ministry of Health of Somalia has announced 25 new suspected cases of cholera, with no deaths, for epidemiological week 39 (23-29 September) in 2019.

According to a dispatch compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) no suspected cholera cases were reported between epidemiological weeks 1 and 7 due to the closure of the main cholera treatment center from which the data was collected.

The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases since the beginning of this outbreak in December 2017 is 8778, including 46 associated death cases.

During this reporting period, all of the cases were reported from a total of 18 districts in Banadir region. Of the 25 cases reported during week 39, 60% of the cases (15) are children below 5 years of age.

The cholera outbreak has been contained in the districts of Jubaland, Hirshabelle and South West States following the implementation of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns and other health interventions in these areas. Active transmission is still reported in Banadir region.

Over the past two weeks there has been a minimal decreased in the number of cholera cases. The most affected districts in Banadir are Madina and Hodan.

The overall reduction in the number of new cholera cases is attributed to improved implementation of preventive interventions including OCV and strengthening water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) activities in the hot spots.

Of the 813 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 161 samples tested positive for Vibrio cholerae.