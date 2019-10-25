Somalia: Over 20,000 Soccer Fans Sent Out of Eng. Yarisow Stadium As Saboteurs Disconnect Power in the Night

Over 20,000 soccer fans who had converged at the Eng. Yarisow Stadium to watch finals of the Mogadishu Districts Tournament were sent home premature and matches called off after power went off for unknown reasons.

Organizers had to hurriedly get out the players and fans out of the sports facility, amid fears that the terror group Al-Shabab was behind the power outage.

Insiders also said the act could have been a sabotage by rogue elements who wanted to portray the sporting activity as a failrure.